LIVINGSTON — With the pounding of drums, singing and the jingle of bells on dancers’ costumes, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe welcomed the new decade with the inauguration of its two new leaders.
Mikko Skalaaba Herbert Johnson Sr., a member of the Beaver Clan, was inaugurated as the principal chief and Mikko Atokla Donnis B. Battise, a member of the Bear Clan, was inaugurated as the second chief. The two were elected after the death of 91-year-old Chief Mikko Colabe III Clem Fain Sylestine in May of 2019.
Johnson served as the second chief after Sylestine’s inauguration in 2014.
A mixture of a modern lifestyle and traditional ceremony dictated the event, with much prayer and ceremony spoken in the tribe’s language — one of the few parts of their culture the tribe was able to preserve over time.
The event took the tribe 16 weeks to put together, tribal chairwoman Cecilia Flores said.
“The community came together … and dedicated time, effort and resources and we got it done,” she said.
The ceremony began when the Tribal Elders representing the Beaver, Bear, Deer, Salt, Koe, Turkey, Wildcat, Wind and Daddy Long Legs clans entered shaking gourd rattles.
The incoming chiefs sat in front of the elders while the Spiritual Leader offered a prayer to the four directions. Four women danced in the four directions, moving counterclockwise, swaying and shaking baskets to celebrate a new harvest and the new chiefs.
Then the chiefs left with the tribal elders to speak with them in a private tent about the most pressing issues the tribe is facing and what expectations will be had of them during their tenure. While they were away, the spiritual leader prepared the cleansing ceremony in which he brushed the tip of a feather dipped in blessed water across both men’s lips, brows and palms so they would speak truth and have clean minds and hands cleansed of any wrongdoing.
Dancers then returned to begin the Horse Dance, which celebrates the horse providing transportation and the ability to pull plows so the tribe could grow crops.
Then the Spiritual Leader scraped both men with butcher knives in the process of “scraping,” which is to signify the clearing of old skin to make room for the new skin that will grow with their leadership.
Two of the dancers wrapped the legs of each chief from knee to ankle with heavy cloth and colored string to protect them from snakes, which the tribe believes represent the evil of the world. A small bell was attached at each knee so tribesmen could prepare for the chiefs when they hear their approach.
The spiritual leader then brought the chiefs a seven-foot-long cane pole with three feathers attached to the top. Johnson and Battise each held it momentarily as a signal of their leadership over the tribe.
The dancers then returned for the Buffalo Dance, which was to thank the animals for the food, clothing and shelter they provided while they still roamed the South.
Three of the dancers then brought a tomahawk (representing the chief’s authority and protection of the people), a bow with six arrows (representing their promise to provide food to the people) and a peace pipe (which represents their wish to live in peace with their neighbors) for each to hold aloft.
The dancers then began the War Dance to celebrate the preparation of war and the tribe’s victories. They said that Wednesday’s dance represented the honor of the new chiefs.
Each chief was then adorned with his headdress and given an opportunity to announce their names and speak with their tribe in the tribal tongue.
The chiefs will give guidance with each challenge the tribe faces in the coming years. For example, they’re currently fighting to maintain Naskila Gaming, an electronic bingo facility under threat of being shut down by the state government, Flores said.
Johnson said he wants to focus on continuing the tribe’s education in their native language to ensure it isn’t lost. Batisse said he wants to continue to work on the tribe’s health care.
“We’ll just do our best,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to lose our language, that’s the main thing.”
