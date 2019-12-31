Athena, a Lufkin-bred two-toed sloth, made her debut in the Smithsonian National Zoological Park on Dec. 22.
Athena was born in the spring of 2018 as part of a pairing with the Species Survival Plan. She was one of eight so far to be born to Penelope, a sloth in the Ellen Trout Zoo, who was a good mother to her, zoo curator Celia Farzone said in a July 2018 interview.
“We have a very successful sloth breeding program with the adults we currently have here,” Ellen Trout Zoo director Gordon Henley said.
The Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s species survival plan for the Linne’s two-toed sloth recommended Athena to the National Zoo because she was a great match for Vlad, their 34-year-old two-toed sloth. Athena is only a year and a half, and the breeding age for sloths is 3 years and older, the National Zoo said.
The two will be living in the Small Mammal House with golden lion tamarins and an aracari, the National Zoo reported.
“We hope that Athena will be able to reproduce at the National Zoo so that it increases the number of these sloths in human care and to help maintain a healthy population of genetically diverse animals for the future,” Henley said.
The two will spend the next year and a half “getting to know each other,” the National Zoo said.
They’ve already begun introductions through smell and will hopefully begin introductions separated by mesh so they can be in the same area while having their own space, according to zoo officials.
If the two work well together they’ll be allowed to share the exhibit at the same time and a pregnancy is possible, the National Zoo said.
“We have various species of animals born, here, in zoos throughout the United States and we are pleased to be able to provide assistance to the National Zoo in pairing up their animals to provide a better future for this species,” Henley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.