The Central ISD Board of Trustees on Monday voted to extend Superintendent Justin Risner’s contract by a year.
“(Risner) has done a great job,” board president Brant Lee said. “He’s only had the position for a short term, but in the short term, everything’s been positive, and we’re excited about the future.”
The vote was 6 to 1 with Kevin Dickinson opposed.
In his superintendent’s report, Risner spoke about two upcoming issues. The first was transportation.
“We’re looking at buying buses next year,” he said. “We were planning on budgeting for three buses. We came across a grant that could potentially allow us to get five buses for the price of three.”
The grant is from the state of Texas attempting to cut down on emissions by helping school districts buy better buses, Risner said. The state has allocated $6.2 million for this grant, which Risner said would only help 10-12 schools, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Risner told the board they would need to begin thinking about whether or not they wanted to purchase buses with seat belts. Senate Bill 693 requires school districts to purchase buses with three-point seat belts unless they cannot afford them.
He also said the district’s contract with Southwest Foodservice Excellence is coming up, and this would be a rebid year. The district has been with the company for five years.
“We’ve really enjoyed our partnership with you guys over the last five years,” said John Weinert, vice president of operations.
“We really want to make sure we are able to work out what’s best for your kids and for the district.”
Susan Murrell with Alexander Lankford and Hiers accounting also spoke to the board for the district’s annual audit and delivered an unmodified opinion, the highest of opinions.
