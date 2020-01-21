Age: 17
School: Diboll High School
College/professional plans: I would like to major in economics then receive my master of law degree from the University of Austin law school to specialize in civil rights practice.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? Junior year, I overslept my alarm to be up at 6 a.m. for my district debate meet. Thankfully, I was awoken as my teacher banged on my door. We were late and almost disqualified, but thankfully they let us compete, and we won district.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Twitter, the biggest outlet of public discourse and a huge marketplace of ideas.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “You’re Gonna Miss This” by Trace Adkins. I believe we all need to slow down and realize the value of our cherished youth.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? Some days we have Bosco cheese sticks, but they are so unquestionably superior that they should obviously be available every day.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Diboll, Texas, may seem like the cliché Texas town. Maybe it is, but for me it is and will always be home. Here in Diboll, everyone treats each other with Southern hospitality and care for a stranger.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, as anyone going through four wild, turbulent high school years should. I’d say the biggest change in me has been the realization that my actions have consequences that I must be responsible for. As well as understanding the importance of cherishing the little things in life.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? For now at least, our earth is the only home us humans have. Therefore, it is only logical that we protect and preserve our home. We have an obligation to leave this earth in good shape for the future generations of humanity.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell my freshman self to relax and stop trying to grow up so fast. High school is your last childhood years, and you should enjoy them.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Olivia Fant, 10th/11th grade. She inspired me to never give up on myself and that anything was achievable with perseverance.
