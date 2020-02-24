If momentum means anything, the Lufkin Panthers have to like where they stand entering this week’s state playoffs.
Lufkin has won six straight games dating back to the end of January. That includes a 61-57 win over district co-champion Marshall in the regular season finale less than a week ago.
That win kept Marshall from wrapping up the outright district title while also moving the Mavericks down to the second seed in 16-5A. It also avenged a buzzer-beating loss to that same Marshall team early in the season.
Lufkin will look to exact some more revenge tonight as it opens the playoffs against the Sulphur Springs Wildcats.
Sulphur Springs took a 56-44 win over Lufkin in last year’s regional quarterfinals. The Wildcats eventually won that weekend’s regional tournament to advance to state.
Sulphur Springs lost to San Antonio Wagner 62-52 at the state tournament. This year’s Wildcats’ squad is another formidable one as it has a 25-8 record. Sulphur Springs finished in second place in 15-5A, trailing No. 24 Mount Pleasant.
Sulphur Springs handed Mount Pleasant its only district loss in a 72-54 blowout on Jan. 21.
The Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games with the only setback in that time coming against Mount Pleasant on Feb. 7.
The Panthers locked up a playoff spot with two weeks left in the season and have been able to work on their depth since then.
In the win over Marshall, every player on Lufkin’s roster saw extended playing time against a team in desperate need of a victory.
The Panthers hope that pays off when the playoffs start tonight.
The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the area round to face the Red Oak/West Mesquite winner.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start at Tyler Junior College. It was originally scheduled for 7 but was pushed back due to being the second half of a doubleheader.
The game can be heard on 103.7 FM or online at sports1037.com with Gary Ivins providing play-by-play.
■ Hudson, Diboll start playoffs Tuesday — The Hudson Hornets and Diboll Lumberjacks will open their playoff runs on Tuesday.
Hudson will face Palestine in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nacogdoches High School.
Diboll will take on Orangefield in the bi-district round at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kirbyville High School.
