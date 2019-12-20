The gym at Dunbar Primary School was filled with excited students, parents and teachers Thursday morning as groups of students tried their hand at the Santa Chase.
“It was amazing,” 8-year-old Dawson Hunt said.
This year, Dawson finished first in his group, and he said it felt great, especially because last year he got pushed and just missed it.
“It was good, but the floor was really slick,” 7-year-old Paul said. “When I stopped to get my candy cane, I had to slide on my feet.”
“You had to hit the brakes,” Dawson said.
This was the boys’ final Santa Chase, and they said it was a great year to finish.
“My favorite part about it was crawling through that tube,” Dawson said. “I’m really glad my mom put me in pants because I could just run, get on my knees and slide through.”
Six-year-old Naomi Scott said her favorite part of the race was jumping over the presents. Six-year-old Analeigh Watkins said her favorite part was hanging the candy canes on the Christmas tree.
“Getting ready to go was hard because I really wanted to just go,” Analeigh said.
“Keeping the balloons between my legs was hard,” Naomi said.
Lufkin High School senior cross country runner Christian Gonzalez ran with each group, and their goal was to beat his time. Although, he might not have been running at his top speed.
“It was fun to run with these kids,” Christian said. “I like seeing them all happy and smiling.”
A group of Dunbar teachers also tried their hand at the Santa Chase. Music teacher Amber Fontenot was one of the first racers across the finish line.
“It was hard!” Fontenot said. “I don’t know how they do it. I feel like this year’s course was more difficult than last year, so I was more winded than I remember being last year.”
But overall, the Santa Chase is really fun, she said. And the students love to see their teachers running, too.
