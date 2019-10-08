Age: 17
School: Lufkin High School
College/professional plans: I plan on attending a historically black college/university. I would like to become a registered nurse, but my end goal is to become a pediatrician and have my own pediatric office.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? The funniest memories of my time in high school would have to be Friday Night Lights. I always have fun being with the band. Every few seconds there is something fun or hilarious happening.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I would have to say Snapchat and Facebook because there are always funny memes that literally make me cry tears of joy.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? It would be a tie between “Victory” by J Moss and “At Last” by Etta James. “Victory” is an upbeat song that talks about having the win over struggles, and “At Last” is a slower song that talks about finally getting to a certain point and being able to say “at last.”
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would offer more seasonings to put on the food, better quality and quantity of food.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Country, small, yet a community/family that supports all.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes. Freshman year I was scared to be myself around certain people and to put myself out there. Now it’s senior year, and they either like me or they don’t!
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would give/cause world peace, change the mindsets of all to have a go-getter attitude and to have hearts filled with love and selflessness.
What advice would you give your freshman self? “Morris, don’t worry about what people think or say. Keep up the good work, and try not to slack off. Just stay focused. Study more, practice more, pray more.”
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Sarah in kindergarten; Mrs. Lisa-Perry Jackson in first grade; Mrs. Durham in sixth grade; Mrs. Goss in seventh grade; Mr. Smith in eighth grade; Mrs. Streeb, Mrs. Hamner and Mr. Little in 10th grade; and Mrs. Rodriguez and Mrs. Mills in 11th grade. They all pushed me to be the best version of myself, and they never let me settle for mediocrity.
