NEWTON — The Deep East Texas Council of Governments on Thursday approved its first regional interoperable communications plan in 10 years.
This plan is designed to anticipate the organization’s needs in the coming decade. Mike Claude, DETCOG’s public safety program director, said program members have spent the last seven months crafting the plan.
“We knew there was some money coming available for infrastructure for communications,” Claude said. “This plan being updated is one of those requirements to be eligible for money from the state. We don’t know how much money is coming or when it is coming, but we do relatively know that it is coming.”
They learned from working with local officials that the Deep East Texas region is in need of communication towers, he said.
“That’s a universal need across the COG,” Sid Munlin, a representative of the public safety program, said. “So that’s the primary goal is to get jurisdictions the towers so they can have the coverage they need.”
Angelina County is one of the counties with better coverage, he said. That has improved with the three new towers being put up by the county, he said. However, there is still room for improvement in the county and they hope to be able to help answer that need in the coming decade, he said.
DETCOG also approved:
■ The appointment of board members to the Texas Association of Regional Councils.
■ A resolution authorizing application for TCEQ solid waste grant program.
■ The 2020-21 solid waste grant program guidelines and procedures.
■ The fiscal year 2020 payment standards and utility allowance schedules for the DETCOG regional housing authority.
■ The bylaws for the criminal justice advisory committee.
■ The risk informed methodology and procedures for the homeland security program.
■ The quarterly financial report and certification of investments.
