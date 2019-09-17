There’s a new cutting-edge lumberjack act swinging into the Texas State Forest Festival this week.
The All-American Lumberjack Company is headed to East Texas for the first time this Forest Festival season.
The Minnesota-based family business came from a history of logging.
“My grandpa had some friends that were actual loggers,” owner Jamie Fischer said. “After their careers had changed, they did it for fun, and my grandpa just did it as a side hobby.”
The family ended up finding a knack for it and competed professionally. Nowadays, they stick more to the entertainment side.
Fischer said he also loves getting to see so much of the country while traveling to different gigs.
The events are based around the lumberjacks of the 1800s, minus the chainsaws.
“They’re going to see about 10 different lumberjack events involving chainsaws, axes, the old-time cross-cut saws, water events, things of that nature,” Fischer said.
Speaking of water events, the All-American lumberjacks will be offering a chance once daily for kids to attempt the log run, free of charge.
“They’ll be in the pool, we’ll hold the log, let go when they’re ready (we’re not going to spin it), and they see how long they can log roll,” he said. “Most of the time, it’s two at a time competing, but if they don’t have a partner, they can go single roll.”
They had received requests at several events many years ago, so they tried it, and it took off. They’ve held the “kids camp” at their events ever since.
The best experience of the show is experiencing it live, Fischer said.
“A lot of people have heard of lumberjacks and a number of people have seen them on TV, but rarely have they seen it live or had a chance to try it,” he said. “I think that’s the most unique part of our show.”
Fischer’s favorite event is the Boom Run, the company’s biggest event. The lumberjacks race from the dock across four floating logs to another dock and back.
The Springboard Treetopping event is the most difficult event they put on, Fischer said.
“We have springboards, which are wooden two by sixes, placed in a pocket inside a hole in the tree,” he said. “You jump on top of it, and then you go up two springboards with your chainsaw. The chainsaw is about eight to nine feet off the ground when you start it, and you have to cut the top of it off.”
Getting up to the top of the tree and operating the chainsaw right above the head is pretty difficult, he said. However, after 20-plus years, there have only been a few required stitches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.