Sitting at the breakfast table in her softly lit and immaculate kitchen, Pat Harkness sifts through two notebooks overfilled with her notes about the soldiers from times long past whom she cares for.
When she’s not at the Charles Wilson Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic delivering meals, treats and good conversation, the Lufkin woman is out scouring local cemeteries for her precious ones — those soldiers.
“This is my documentation and this is so far — I started in February — the cemeteries I’ve been to,” she said, hoisting the blue notebook.
In that time, she has visited and documented 1,855 soldier’s graves. That’s 92 hours and 15 minutes of work and she has traveled 876 miles to do it.
“Every time I find one, I stop and I write down the information and I always tell them, ‘Thank you for your service,’” she said.
She documents their births, their deaths, if there are pictures, if the grave has been marked by weather or vandalism, and any other interesting items that tell their story. There are many she finds when it’s their birthday, she said. And on those days, she makes sure to tell them happy birthday while she visits.
“It’s very interesting, on the headstones, how they will tell you some things — the medals they got, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star,” she said. “It is so wonderful to see the story that some headstones will give right there.”
Rather than carry any tools that will slow her down, when she comes across a headstone that may need a little cleaning, she finds an old stick to clear all the dirt and weeds and uses her hands to clear the rest.
She only carries her notebooks, a rag to wipe the sweat off, and red and blue silk flowers for decorations.
“You see these blotches?” she asked, pointing to several black marks where writing was indiscernible. “That is called sweat. It has been so hot at times that I really shouldn’t have been doing it, but it’s just called sweat. That day I only got to eighty-seven (graves). I was there for three hours and 30 minutes.”
Harkness finds purpose in administering to those who have served their country and in reminding them they’re loved and not forgotten, she said.
“I don’t remember what came over me to do this,” she said. “I’m going on year ten being a volunteer at the Charles Wilson clinic and I don’t remember what got me to walk in and do that.”
She prefers to be a worker bee, rather than a leader, she said. So she can’t explain what led her to decide to travel by herself to each cemetery, clean off the overgrown graves of soldiers, place flowers and talk to them. It was different, but felt right, she said.
“I went to go visit ten graves, take ten flowers and just leave it at ten. But I felt incomplete,” she said. “It’s biting off a lot. I’m having to really watch it. But to get started, it makes me feel good.”
“I don’t feel complete,” she said.
She has not been to every cemetery, or to every soldier, but is still searching.
