Lufkin High School educator Justin Kirk has published his first children’s book titled “Ramón the Remora.”
The book follows Ramón, a small blue fish called a remora that travels the oceans by attaching itself to bigger fish.
Kirk said he is not an English person. He prefers science and history to reading. But he had this idea that he really wanted to explore.
After watching a science documentary on Netflix and learning about the remora, Kirk started thinking about a children’s book. As he built the story in his head, he also tried his hand out with illustrations.
But it wasn’t turning out quite like he imagined it. That was when he met Quinn Bryant.
“Two years later, I’m still trying to work on it, but it was kind of on the backburner,” he said. “I was talking to Jessica Massey, one of the art teachers here, and my illustrator, Quinn, was in the room.
“I don’t remember exactly how the conversation went, but I brought it up and said, I don’t know what to do, and Quinn said she’d help me.”
So Quinn brought Ramón to life using alcohol markers and poster board. Quinn and Kirk worked together to create the right style and figure out the logistics of planning pages, and the book was born.
Kirk started his own publishing company — Captain Publishing — to release his books and went through a couple of different printing companies and formats as he learned how the business worked.
“Now that he’s here, I have like eight different ideas for other books,” Kirk said. “My idea went from a book to a series of books to now I have a publishing company and now I want to make multiple kinds of books.”
Each book will have 10 facts in them because Kirk said he wanted them to be both entertaining and educational. Future books will follow Ramón as he travels with his friends through different parts of the ocean.
“I never thought this would happen,” he said. “I just had an idea, put it on a sticky note and just kept going with it. I think that’s the best part of this whole thing. It was an idea that I never really gave up on, and here we are three years later. I’ve learned a lot.”
Kirk has been with LHS for four years, three as an interpreter and one as a teacher. He took sign language as his foreign language in high school and fell in love with it.
During his senior year in high school, he was attending a deaf event at a mall in Arlington where he grew up. As he was signing to a deaf family, a woman with a child approached them.
“She told us she just found out her baby was deaf, and she didn’t know what to do or where to go,” he said. “Fortunately the mom (I was with) was a teacher at a nearby deaf school, so I was able to communicate with them and translate.”
Afterward, the woman asked for his email to keep him updated, and he said that experience and others kept inspiring him to pursue deaf education as a career. Regardless of what happens with the book, Kirk wants to continue to work in deaf education in some way.
“A lot of people ask me what grade level is my book, and I don’t have a grade level,” he said. “I really focused on making this for my deaf students because there are high level vocab words, but it’s not three hundred words per page.”
He said he hopes the book will engage deaf students and parents and become a good resource for deaf education. Ninety percent of deaf children have hearing parents, Kirk said.
“I hope that it opens more of a conversation with parents who are deaf or children who are deaf and then vice versa,” he said. “Reading time is very important in education. Twenty minutes of reading every day really makes a difference.”
Glena Marcum, the deaf education teacher at Trout Elementary School, is going to interpret his books into sign language.
“Parents or kids or both can watch and learn sign,” he said. “I made a vocab list for them to learn those vocabulary. Some words, like parasite, do have an ASL sign for them that maybe a lot of people, especially the little kids, don’t know.”
He hopes to further bring the community in on the experience by hosting a drawing contest for Ramón’s second book.
The book is currently available on Amazon and at Bosslight Books in Nacogdoches. Quinn and Kirk will be featured at a book signing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Bosslight Books. There will be an interpreter at the event.
Follow Captain Publishing on Facebook for updates on the life of Ramón the remora.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.