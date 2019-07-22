Lufkin police on Thursday arrested a man accused of breaking into three vehicles in June and July and stealing items worth more than $2,500 from each vehicle.
Miguel Angel Rivera, 24, of Lufkin, is charged with three counts of theft of property in an amount between $2,500 and $30,000. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for displaying expired license plates. As of Monday afternoon, Rivera remained in the Angelina County Jail with no bond set for his theft charges.
The first theft warrant Rivera received is dated June 16. On that day, Lufkin police dispatched to Sleep Inn on Timberland Drive in regard to a reported burglary of a vehicle. The victim of the burglary showed officers the back passenger door window of his vehicle had been shattered, and said a laptop worth about $1,000 as well as an assortment of Snap-on tools worth about $2,000 were taken from his vehicle.
A manager at the motel got security footage and emailed them to the investigating LPD officer. The footage featured what appeared to be a red four-door older model car, possibly a Kia, and a man breaking into the vehicle, the affidavit states. Crimestoppers featured the theft, and numerous tips made to the program identified Rivera as the subject. The officer also compared a picture of Rivera to the security footage.
Two more vehicle burglaries occurred before Rivera’s arrest in the parking lot of Jim Ann’s Club July 13. A woman showed officers her vehicle had been broken into from the passenger side window and said her Louis Vuitton purse valued at $2,000, a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $800, two gift cards with a value of at least $200, makeup worth $100 at least and about $500 in cash was taken from her car. Additionally, she said she had to pay about $1,986 to repair her vehicle.
Another woman also said her vehicle had been broken into, but she was unsure how the suspect made entry to her vehicle; there was no obvious damage. Missing from the woman’s vehicle was an Apple iPhone X Max Plus worth $1,300, a Motorolla MC40 handheld scanner worth $1,616 and about $400 in cash.
Both victims in the Jim Ann’s burglaries noted a suspicious white mini-van with two men inside. Surveillance video taken from the evening shows the van backing up near each of the victim’s vehicles before a man got out of the vehicle to commit the burglaries. As detectives reviewed the footage, some recognized Rivera as the subject in the footage, the affidavit states.
