Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series detailing the Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ achievements in 2019 and goals for 2020.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments’ most recent performance report detailed the extent of the region’s achievements, outcomes, needs and goals for 2020.
DETCOG covers a 12-county region, facilitating the operation of nearly a dozen agencies across the region. The board of directors is made up of 59 city and county leaders who are appointed by their own councils or courts.
The agency had several large regional projects in 2019, including, most notably, the broadband (high-speed internet) study and the construction of a new Lufkin facility.
The DETCOG Regional 911 Network was able conduct several upgrades that resulted in more accurate data collection, training and a better-educated public, the report said.
In 2019, the agency deployed the Text-to-911 service with all wireless service providers; answered 205,543 emergency calls and texts; conducted 180 onsite visits to dispatch centers and 48 geographical database center visits; funded training for the people at the answering points; and maintained separate but active social media pages to communicate directly with the public.
In 2020 the agency expects to exceed 212,000 emergency calls or texts; increase monitoring visits; become the first region in Texas to deploy the Next Generation 911; deploy hybrid “blue dot” technology that provides more accurate location information; further regional training and restructure staff to better function in the Next Generation 911 environment.
The DETCOG 211 Texas Area Information Center provided information on programs and services that help with food, housing, child care, crisis intervention, substance abuse treatment and public safety for 29,017 callers — 3.7% more than 2018 — in 2019.
And the agency expects 2020 to allow them to reach 30,178 callers and refer them to the same services.
The DETCOG Public Safety Programs realigned law enforcement training, criminal justice planning and homeland security planning under one division. This increased training, communication and the overall safety of the region, the report said.
In 2019, Regional Law Enforcement Training provided 7,500 hours of training to 350 peace officers, jailers and communication people. DETCOG streamlined the process for law enforcement to submit documents and requests and applied for a training agreement to continue with advanced training for officers regionally.
In 2020, the agency expects to offer a minimum of 4,500 hours of training for 500 peace officers, jailers and communications people. They also expect to offer this training locally for each county in the region, including those with school districts.
In 2019, Criminal Justice Planning increased the number of grantees and applicants to their three grant workshops and decreased the errors on applications, as well as ensured all grant applications were submitted on time; decreased the number of audit findings and improved communication between DETCOG and regional partners, including schools and nonprofits.
In 2020, DETCOG expects to develop more effective programs and submit more grant applications on time with fewer errors and bring more resources to the region’s disposal.
In 2019, Homeland Security Planning developed the 2019 Threat and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment using five incidents and 32 capabilities in the exercising; developed the state preparedness report, implementation plan and risk-based methodology report; continued active shooter training with the Lufkin Police Department and 100 officers regionally using money from a grant; established communication during a major event; identified gaps in emergency management; implemented the statewide communications interoperability plan and the regional version of the same plan; and updated the emergency preparedness task force’s bylaws and standard operating procedures.
In 2020, the agency expects to continue the review and update of the DETCOG P-25 communications project; continue active-shooter training and convene local meetings to identify major and minor threats and risks.
The DETCOG Disaster Recovery Program completed and closed out the Hurricane Harvey Temporary Direct Housing Program; assisted the General Land Office with planning, outreach and support for long-term recovery programs in the seven disaster-declared counties; implemented the position for a regional disaster recovery coordinator; developed successful grant applications for disaster recovery funds from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for Newton and San Jacinto counties; worked with leaders from seven counties to apply for EDA disaster recovery funds for broadband network planning.
In 2020, DETCOG plans to continue working with the GLO to administer long-term recovery programs; develop a method of distribution for $69 million in mitigation funds; help local jurisdictions access disaster recovery resources; administer EDA grants for Newton and San Jacinto counties for broadband design; and help the city of Crockett to apply for infrastructure improvements under the 2018 Flood Disaster Program.
The DETCOG Community and Economic Development Program completed three grants for counties affected by Hurricane Harvey; began planning for a grant in Crockett for the 2019 disaster declaration from Houston County flooding; assisted local governments in applying for economic development grants; administered a grant for a high-speed internet study throughout the region; placed an AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer at DETCOG to increase economic development in rural counties; monitored forgivable loans to ensure they were in compliance; developed a five-year comprehensive economic development strategy for the region; and hired a regional disaster recovery coordinator.
In 2020, the agency expects to create a “special purpose entity” to oversee the design and funding of the high-speed internet network for the region; complete the high-speed internet design for the seven counties DETCOG has funding for; find funding for the remaining five counties to establish high-speed internet; support local governments for job creation; submit at least one more economic development grant; and administer a regional “Census 2020” outreach program.
The DETCOG Regional Solid Waste Grant Program coordinated outreach, education and training to promote a clean environment; updated the solid waste grant applications forms; coordinated the selection of five solid waste grants totaling more than $95,255.28; and provided school districts, counties and cities in the region with 45-gallon recycling bins to promote recycling.
In 2020, the agency expects to continue outreach, education and training throughout each of its 12 counties; provide at least two training sessions; work with the Regional Solid Waste Advisory Committee to coordinate the application and selection process for grants; and execute, fund and monitor five or more contracts for Solid Waste Planning and Implementation projects with local governments.
The DETCOG Community Development Block Grant Support in 2019 assisted cities and counties in applying for grants; administratively supported the Regional Review Committee; and helped disaster-declared counties with additional technical assistance.
In 2020, DETCOG expects to conduct public outreach to develop a method of distribution for the regional allocation of Hurricane Harvey mitigation funds and help local governments with the grant process with meetings and workshops and with one-on-one assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.