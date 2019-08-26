The 23rd annual Art Camp at the Museum of East Texas wrapped up its summer program Sunday with hundreds of pieces of art on display, ranging from drawings to pottery to jewelry and more.
Directed by J.P. McDonald, executive director of the museum, the camp provides classes for Lufkinites ages 3 and older as a place to grow and learn in different areas of art over summer break.
Gladys Swanson taught both the younger kids and the older ones varying art classes. She taught her group of 6-year-olds, referred to as the “artsmart” kids, how to do things like draw the human body to scale and how to draw real eyes as opposed to simply dots. For her older group, ranging from 10 to 14 years old, she shared with them the skills of jewelry making and fabric painting.
Melanie Moses has been teaching at a Art Camp for almost 20 years. She has taught almost every type of class they offer, but for the past few years has been teaching art involving clay and beads-and-knots to the older kids. Moses is also a teacher at Hudson ISD, and said that her favorite part of teaching art camp is seeing the children grow in their skill.
“I can tell the ones that come every year. ... And if I’m lucky enough to have the students in class at school, it’s amazing. They’ve had such varied instruction from different professionals, different artists, so they grasp a lot of it.”
Lynn Torres, superintendent of Lufkin ISD, explained how important Art Camp and the Museum of East Texas are to the school district. The partnership between the two organizations keeps art thriving in the schools during the year, while also helping make Art Camp at the museum a reality every summer. Torres said Lufkin ISD sponsors a tree in the Festival of Trees every year for $1,000 in order to create scholarships for 50 students to attend art camp free of charge.
“We want to guarantee that any child who may not be able to pay that tuition can be able to come to art camp,” Torres said.
During the school year, the staff at the museum create whole exhibits centered around what students at Lufkin primary schools are learning.
“They develop a curriculum, we do pre-teaching, we come to the museum, and then they apply it to what they’re trying to learn.”
Art Camp included all types of classes this year. There was crocheting, sculpture, quilting, drawing, watercolor and even making dolls. It was a way to bring the whole community together, and allowed all ages to explore their more creative side this summer.
