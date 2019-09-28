The Texas Association of Regional Councils is working with the Texas Department of Agriculture over proposed changes to the Community Development Block Program.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments signed a resolution in August asking the TDA to not consolidate the Regional Review Committee into a 14-member board like they are considering. The city of Diboll also signed a similar resolution.
“We would like to at least, if they are going to consolidate, for our local rural areas to have a voice also on these large committees,” Judge Mark W. Allen, the TARC vice president, said. “We don’t want the big ones like Harris County, Bexar County, Travis County to have the only voice. We want to make sure that our region, and all the small regions, are represented.”
Currently, the Regional Review Committee determines which municipalities get funding for what projects. Each of the 24 regions have a Regional Review Committee made up of representatives from their cities and counties. They determine priorities for grants and set matching fund limits. Those monies are then distributed to the municipalities by the Council of Governments throughout Texas.
The Deep East Texas Regional Review Committee is made up of 12 representatives, six representing cities and six representing counties. The Deep East Texas region does not require matching funds, DETCOG Director Lonnie Hunt said.
“We’ve got positions on this, the optimum would be to leave it alone,” Allen said. “But if they can’t, at least allow us to tell you what we know is going on in our own neighborhood.”
Allen, who is also the county judge in Jasper County, wants to keep the Regional Review Committee process as much of the same as possible, he said.
The Texas Association of Regional Councils wrote that maintaining the current program is the best course of action, in a letter to the agriculture department. They also offered alternatives that would continue to benefit the smaller, rural areas of Texas.
“We know best what needs to be done. What everybody is going through,” Allen said. “And we know how to best support our people at a local level and regional level. … We’re going to be monitoring through this process and trying to work with the Department of Agriculture to try to develop a plan that all of us can work on.”
The agriculture department has yet to issue a formal decision but are taking feedback from community representatives.
“We’ve provided input down in Beaumont where there was a stakeholders meeting about a month ago,” Allen said. “We met down there several jurisdictions from the region … TARC is joining all the council of governments, urging them to allow us to keep the RRC and maintain that local control.”
