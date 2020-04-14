Hudson High School graduate Eric Manis received several awards at the Sam Houston State University Sammys ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony honors students and organizations that have gone above and beyond in the fields of service and leadership on campus and in the community. Manis was awarded the Outstanding Non-Traditional Student Leader Award and the Creager Memorial Award given to the male senior who has made the greatest contributions to overall student life.
“In my wildest dreams, I wouldn’t have expected to get the Creager Memorial Award,” Manis said. “I was in shock at every one of (the announcements). I had to call my little brother to make sure he saw it, too, and I wasn’t losing it.
“When I came to Sam Houston, I’d already spent years in college, I was older, I was new on campus and I was taking night classes, so I was not involved at all. … Getting the Non-Traditional Student Award was amazing because I wanted other students to know that just because you’re not going the traditional route in college doesn’t mean you can’t have those amazing college experiences that everyone else has.”
In lieu of the typical in-person formal ceremony, the awards were announced via online stream. Just being nominated meant the hard work and the time he put into the university was all worth it, he said.
Before the announcement began, Manis said he called his mom and told her he didn’t think he would win because he knew the other nominees and what great leaders they were on campus.
“It was an amazing feeling, and it was kind of that ending that I’d hoped for going into college,” he said. “I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to change my life, I wanted to get healthy, I wanted to help others. Getting to this point has honestly been a fairytale ending.”
Manis is also the president of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, which won the Outstanding Social Fraternity award, the first time for the organization to win the award since 2008.
When Manis became the fraternity president, he set his sights on addressing hazing, he said. He was touched by the story told by the parents of Max Gruver, an 18-year-old freshman at LSU who died following a night of drinking and alleged hazing at the Phi Delta Theta in September 2017.
So Manis launched an anti-hazing campaign through the fraternity in force.
“It was one of those things that was really important for me to do,” Manis said. “It’s had such an amazing impact on campus. We have other fraternities pledging to do it next year and sororities wanting to do it with us.
“For Phi Delt to get that award was awesome because it meant that our hard work in setting up something trying to change the status quo when it comes to fraternities and the stigma behind them let us know we were taking the right steps.”
While fraternities might have a bad reputation to some, Manis said fraternities are a chance to build leadership skills and be around like-minded individuals and those with different experiences.
“When they were started, fraternities were meant to be a group of men helping the community and helping each other,” Manis said. “I think if we can get back to their main purpose — community involvement, community service and interpersonal connection, then I think we’re going to do a lot better and you’re going to continue to see fraternities on campuses.”
Fraternities on campus at Sam Houston State University raise thousands of dollars for various programs and charities and put in thousands of hours in community service each year, Manis said. The university also requires fraternities to report grades, service hours and events.
Manis graduated from Hudson High School in 2014 and moved on to Angelina College with a full scholarship for theater. He moved on to Sam Houston State University to study physical therapy.
“The moment I stepped on campus, that first campus tour, I was like, this is the place for me,” he said.
While he misses acting terribly, he said he has enjoyed life on campus and working toward a graduate degree in business and a doctorate in physical therapy.
He encouraged anyone trying to figure out how to plug in to check out events like organization fairs where many people will approach you rather than you having to develop the courage to talk. He said it’s about listening and finding something you are interested in.
Growing up, Manis battled bullying and the desire to feel a part of a community. He said one quote really drove his desire to get into campus life: be the person you needed when you were younger.
“If you can make a difference in one person’s life, regardless of the amount of work, it’s worth it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.