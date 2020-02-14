HUDSON — The Hudson City Council approved civil rights-based resolutions, proclamation policies and plans for a 2019 Texas Community Development Block Grant to fix June Drive on Thursday.
The criteria has always been required by the Texas Department of Agriculture, said Ray Vann from Raymond K. Vann & Associates, LLC. However, the department recently began requiring municipalities receiving funding to approve them every year.
The city has a contract for $275,000 to fix June Drive that was approved in 2019. The project has not yet been bidded out, city manager James Freeman said.
The council also approved two Economic Development Corporation projects.
The first was a project to repair a 176-foot by 116-foot section of Berry Road for $14,000.
The second was to purchase a 1995 international dump truck for $15,000. The city likes the truck because it does not require a commercial driver’s license to drive, meaning all of the city’s employees would be able to utilize it, Freeman said.
The council also called the May 2 municipal election. They have three positions open this year. Mayor Robert Smith’s seat is open as well as Terry Taliaferro and George Knight.
Kent Walker, the city’s Angelina County Appraisal District board of directors representative, broke down his role as a representative. He explained how the system worked, some of the tools they have on hand and what they could do to help cities.
