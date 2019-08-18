The Lufkin Landscape Task Force has placed a statue of a boy playing baseball at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to commemorate the success of two Lufkin teams at the national level.
The ‘’Thundering 13’’ and ‘’Fierce 14’’ won back-to-back U.S. championships at the 2017 Little League World Series and the 2018 Junior League World Series.
“This is honoring our baseball teams, two years in a row, winning the U.S. championships and representing the United States in the World Series,” Genie Flournoy, the project chairman for the task force, said.
The life-size bronze statue sits at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center on a granite slab with the names of the boys on each team and their coaches on a bronze plaque below it. It is the first part of a three commemorations the task force is making for the boys.
“This is the first major project,” Flournoy said. “And it’s a big project. We’ve been fundraising for over a year and a half, so we’ve got a little more to go.”
They also have commissioned Robert Burns to do a mural representing the boys on each team on the former JCPenney building in downtown Lufkin. They are waiting on a maintenance agreement to be completed before the work begins.
For these two projects, the task force raised more than $30,000. They also will do a granite memorial bench in Bronaugh Park.
The task force also plans to add bronze plaques to the wall behind the baseball statue to recognize the donors who helped fund the project.
“We’ve had over 100 donors,” Flournoy said. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s worth it.”
When the mural is finished, the group will have a larger celebration with the teams in attendance, Flournoy said.
