The Texas Workforce Commission has released a dashboard reporting unemployment numbers in Angelina County that have nearly doubled since February.
In an unemployment report in February, the TWC said 1,528 people were unemployed. The new dashboard shows 2,583 claims of unemployment in Angelina County from March 18 to April 18.
The dashboard lists 1,094 male claimants, 1,487 female claimants and two gender unknown. It said 2,064 were monetarily eligible and 483 were not.
It lists the top five industries claiming unemployment as:
■ Full-service restaurants
■ General medical and surgical hospitals
■ Offices of dentists
■ Offices of physicians, except mental health
■ Family clothing stores
Harris County had the highest number of unemployment claims at 203,744, which was almost double the next highest of Dallas County at 107,790.
Deep East Texas was listed as having 9,008 claims of unemployment with 4,340 male claimants, 4,663 female claimants and five gender unknown. The list said 6,838 claims were monetarily eligible, 1,963 were not and 207 were unknown.
The top five industries claiming unemployment in the DET area were:
■ Full-service restaurants
■ Offices of dentists
■ Oil and gas pipeline construction
■ General medical and surgical hospitals
■ Offices of physicians, except mental health
The Gulf Coast region had the highest number of claims at 297,193, which was more than double the next highest region of North Central Texas at 117,564.
The TWC has said they are hiring people to help manage the sheer volume of calls, and Gov. Greg Abbott said the National Guard even stepped in to answer phones.
To view the dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3fd4Oh8.
