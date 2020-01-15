The filing period to register for city and school board positions starts today and runs until Feb. 15.
Lufkin City Council will have two seats open. They are currently held by Ward 5 councilman Rocky Thigpen and Ward 6 councilwoman Sarah Murray.
The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees will have two seats open. Those positions currently are held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self.
There are three seats on the Angelina College Board of Trustees that will be open this year. Position 5 is currently held by Joe Deason. Position 6 is currently held by Hilary Haglund Walker. Position 7 is currently held by Jay Shands.
The Diboll City Council will have several seats open this year. Mayor John McClain’s seat is open and so are the seats for council members in Districts 2, 3, 4 and at-large Place 6.
Attempts to contact Diboll ISD about their board positions were not successful.
The Central ISD Board of Trustees has two positions open for election this year. Position 1 is occupied by Paula Bailey. Position 2 is occupied by Tim Sprinkle.
Hudson ISD will have three board positions open this year. Position 2 is currently held by Regan McClenny. Position 4 was recently vacated by Sam Huffstetler. Position 5 is currently held by Richard Jones.
The Hudson City Council will have three positions open this year. Mayor Robert Smith’s seat is open, as well as the seats held by Terry Taliaferro and George Knight.
Huntington ISD has two positions open. Position 1 is currently held by Jody Mitchell, and Position 7 is currently held by Bill Stewart.
The Huntington City Council has three positions open. Mayor Frank Harris’s seat is open as are council members Todd Ricks and Gary Litton.
The Zavalla ISD board will have two seats open this year. Caryl Carrell and Jamie Dykes currently serve on those seats.
The Zavalla City Council will have three seats open this year. Mayor Carlos Guzman’s seat is open, as are the seats of council members Stacey Marshall and Randall Dykes.
The Burke City Council will have three seats open this year. Paul Mettlen, Charlotte Carter and Ricky Morris currently serve in those positions.
