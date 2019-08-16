HUDSON — Hudson ISD trustees approved an average $5,683 salary increase for teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors during its Thursday board meeting.
The salary increase will bump the base teacher’s salary from $39,529 to $45,000. This raise comes after the state passed House Bill 3, which gave schools across Texas additional funding.
“House Bill 3 was a long time coming in terms of revamping school finance,” chief financial officer Barrett Lankford said. “The bottom line is, it did a lot of good for us as a district and it did a lot of good across the state.”
“This is long overdue, I will say that,” Superintendent Donny Webb said. “Our teachers have needed a raise for a long time, and I’m very excited and happy that the state came in and revamped the formulas to allow us to do this.”
HISD received $4 million in additional state revenue. HB3 requires school districts to give 30% of that new money in compensation to teachers. It also requires districts to give 75% of that 30% to teachers, librarians, registered nurses and counselors and 25% of that 30% to all other staff, excluding administrators.
The district also approved a proposed tax rate of $1.2283, 5.17 cents less than the 2017-18 rate of $1.28. This rate is made up of an interest and sinking rate of 16 cents and a maintenance and operating rate of $1.0683.
The state lowered the maximum M&O rate from $1.17 to $1.0683 during this past legislative session.
The board will hold a public hearing to set the tax rate at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
During the meeting, the board also:
■ Moved the regular board meetings in September and January 2020 to Sept. 26 and Jan. 23, 2020.
■ Approved $5,075,000 of the fund balance be dedicated to future projects.
■ Approved first reading of the 2019-20 Localized Policy Update 113.
■ Approved the 2019-20 student code of conduct.
