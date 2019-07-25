Clawson Assembly of God is hosting more than 50 kids at Kamp Clawson this week, exploring science and art and enjoying fun and games.
Camp director Hilary Horn said this camp was meant to be an outreach and a fundraiser. Of the 57 kids who registered, 28 do not go to Clawson.
The church also sends about 230 kids away to Discovery Camp in Columbus for free every year, and the Kamp Clawson day camp helps make that possible.
“This is our next generation,” Horn said. “If we don’t take time to pour into them and they don’t feel safe here, then we’re missing that opportunity. So I love that we get to pour into the next generation and get to be part of our community.”
The kids go on field trips to destinations like the movie theater and splash pad in the morning, and then they go through rotations of activities in the afternoon. Eight-year-old Eli Maciel said his favorite part of the camp was the field trips, especially the trip to Hijinx Trampoline Park.
“I love the pit with the balls in there,” Eli said. “You can jump in there because it’s soft. That’s my favorite part.”
Counselor Jordan Collard led the games portion of the rotation. Before every game starts, Collard asks the campers questions like their favorite places to go or their favorite hobbies.
“I think it means a lot to the kids to know their names and to learn things about them,” Collard said. “I like to make a point to do that for them.”
The campers faced off in a game where they split up into two teams, spun around in 10 circles with their forehead on a baseball bat and then attempted to run through a cone-filled obstacle course. Several seemed dizzy, but almost every camper commented on how much they liked the game.
“One of the games wasn’t hard for me because I won a dollar,” 6-year-old Malachi Zane said as he proudly held up his dollar bill.
In the science lab, counselor Crystal Jacobs was teaching her campers how to make slime. At first, she didn’t reveal to her students what they were making. She had them smell the first ingredient as she poured it into their bowls.
“It smells like lemonade sugar,” 9-year-old Jordan Grant said.
“Are we making lemonade and drinking it? Because I’m thirsty,” 8-year-old Cassidy Williams said.
Then Jacobs came around adding hot water to their bowls.
“You’ve been asking and asking and asking to make some kind of sort of slime,” Jacobs said, which was followed by various shouts of excitement from the gathered campers. “So we’re making edible slime.”
“I’m not going to eat this!” 8-year-old Kinzie Sowell said.
She then began adding cornstarch to the campers’ bowls. As she added the new ingredient and the campers stirred it in, the slime began to change composition.
“When you pick it up, it’s going to be hard,” Jacobs said. “But if you leave it in your hand, it’s going to melt.”
“It looks like icing,” 9-year-old Kya Poage said. Then she tried a bite. “Eww, it tastes awful.”
“This is what science is,” Jordan said. “It tastes like corn.”
“It’s supposed to be lime,” Jacobs said.
Clawson Assembly of God will be hosting its To Mars and Beyond vacation Bible school for kids ages pre-K to fifth grade from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9. For more information, call 853-2727 or visit clawsonassembly.org.
