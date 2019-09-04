Lufkin ISD and Angelina College recently celebrated the high school’s designation as an official AC site and placed a sign on the campus on Tuesday.
“I think there’s an opportunity to have a school partner that understands our goal to make higher education affordable in our area,” Michael Simon, president of Angelina College, said. “We also think this is a way to increase access for students who may not otherwise consider going to college.”
The sign is important to the school for two reasons, LISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said. The first is that identifying the connection between the two schools is important, especially for the students.
“I think it is important for our students to have that identity while they are here,” she said. “They’re basically going to take that 60 hours of credits while they’re here.”
This would help to push the point that they are actually attending college while in school and going to a legitimate college campus, she said.
The second reason is that the school is officially an instructional site, so outside of the school district it is important for other people to know it also counts as a campus, she said.
“Just like you would go out to the campus of Angelina College, we are exactly the same, here at Lufkin High School,” Torres said.
Students at LHS can graduate with their associate degree, which can help later on as they further their education by setting them up as sophomores or juniors in college, saving them time and money, she said.
“You’ve cut the price of a college degree basically in half by doing this, so it’s a great thing,” Torres said.
