A Lufkin man died following a one-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report on the crash that said it occurred on state Highway 94, about four miles west of Apple Springs about 7:15 a.m. A 2017 Kenworth truck traveling west on the highway drove off the roadway to the right, then overcorrected to the left and crossed back over the highway before overturning and striking several tress. The driver was ejected following the crash.
Willie Horace, 35, of Lufkin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Trinity County justice of the peace. At this time the crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.