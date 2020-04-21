Crash

A patient was transported by helicopter to a Tyler hospital after a two-vehicle crash just before noon Tuesday on state Highway 103 east, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Nabors, 38, of Lufkin, was traveling west in a 2017 Chevrolet pickup at at 11:50 a.m. when an eastbound 2007 Pontiac tried to turn left onto McKindree Road. The Pontiac was then struck on the passenger side by the Chevrolet, DPS said.

Nabors wasn’t injured by the crash, but the unidentified driver of the Pontiac was transported to Tyler, according to DPS.

