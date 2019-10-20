Early voting for the November 2019 Constitutional Amendment elections begins Monday.
Early voting will run the next two weeks, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex.
Voters are weighing in on 10 constitutional amendments that cover a variety of topics including cancer research and income tax.
The Texas Constitution is the state’s basic governing document, describing the structure and function of the government. The current Texas Constitution — adopted in 1876 — is the seventh in state history. Since that time, legislators have proposed 680 amendments, with voters approving 498 of them.
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, voters who possess one of the seven approved forms of photo ID that they must present ID at the polls. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, available to them at each polling location, and provide a supporting form of identification. In addition, certain voters may qualify for certain exemptions to presenting an acceptable form of photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure.
The seven forms of approved photo ID are:
■ Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
■ Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
■ Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
■ Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
■ United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
■ U.S. Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form, which will be available at each polling location, and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting forms of identification:
■ A government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
■ A current utility bill
■ A bank statement
■ A government check
■ A paycheck
■ A certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate
■ A document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)
