Burley Primary School hosted its second annual Math Night for students and family Thursday.
Principal Betsy Mijares said they host Math Night to emphasize that math can be fun.
“We always tend to focus on just reading,” Mijares said. “We have Literacy Night, but we have Math Night, too, because we wanted to make it fun. It’s a fun family night.”
Teachers, community members and businesses participated in the night. Students and their families rotated through different math-centered games, collecting prizes and snacks.
“I did it!” 5-year-old Blakely Clark said as she correctly sorted the brightly colored popsicle sticks into a dinosaur fence at the Naranjo Museum of Natural History’s booth. She turned around to the orange Whataburger Man passing by and proudly said, “Want to see my triceratops?”
Danielle Clark said she is a math teacher and knows how important it is to keep Blakely and her 7-year-old Brooklyn Clark excited about learning.
“This shows (the students) community involvement. It shows them that their parents care about education and education takes you places,” Danielle said. “They love it. They were the ones begging me to come.”
Six-year-old Winter and 4-year-old Havyn Frels said they loved playing the games together and winning prizes.
“This is my favorite toy,” Winter said, holding up her plastic brachiosaurus head she won.
Their mother, Meagan Lee, said she remembers how hard math could be for her as a child, so she was excited to help them discover a fun side of math.
As the night went on, families continued to gather around the different booths, collecting stamps and prizes as they went. Dads sat focused on domino strategy games with their sons. Older brothers tried jumping on the large play mats on the floors. And mothers laughed as their children kept coming back to the Ellen Trout Zoo animal diet plan games.
