Steve Hudman, Angelina College’s dean of student affairs, has resigned after taking an administrative leave.
Hudman has served as the dean of student affairs for four years. AC President Michael Simon said Hudman took some time on administrative leave to evaluate his professional goals and eventually decided to resign and pursue some other opportunities.
“We’re thankful to him for his service to the college these last four years and wish him and his family all the best going forward,” Simon said.
The administrative leave was voluntary and not a disciplinary action or in response to anything regarding enrollment numbers.
There was no one specific reason for the resignation, Hudman said.
“The decision was really hard,” he said. “I took some time to think about it, talked to my family and just came to the decision it was time to move on.”
Simon said the college will evaluate the position to see if it’s the best use of college resources before beginning a search for a replacement.
The college is still in the preliminary stages of evaluation, but Simon said he suspects they will redesign the position to focus more on enrollment management specifically, while some duties will be delegated to other departments or individuals.
While he has already received some calls about future employment, Hudman said he will be stepping back and taking a breath after a heavy registration period in August. He said he will miss the relationships he made during his time at the college.
“I cannot even speak to the incredible caliber of people at Angelina College,” Hudman said. “They are incredible. I’m rooting for them so much. These last couple of days I have been kind of lost without the routine; I still want to know how everyone is doing. Those are the kinds of relationships you never lose.”
