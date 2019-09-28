Kaelin Morris was crowned the 2019 Lufkin High School homecoming queen before the kickoff of Friday’s game against Willis High School at the Abe Martin Stadium.
“I am feeling very, very happy and amazed that I got this opportunity,” Kaelin said following the crowning ceremony.
She was escorted on the field by her father, Kendrick Morris. 2018 homecoming queen Ashley Guel crowned Kaelin as the new queen following the announcement.
Kaelin is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Key Club, Rebics-Cube Club, the president of Top Teens of America, section leader and first chair clarinet of the LHS band, as well as drum major.
“I want to thank my band, my parents and family and most importantly God for giving me this opportunity,” she said. “All the friends I have, thank you.”
In the future, Kaelin plans to attend college to study for nursing and eventually become a pediatrician with her own practice.
“I intend to go into nursing and after that I want to have my own practice as a pediatrician,” she said. “And then I want to retire in education.”
Kaelin was one of eight students on the senior homecoming court. The others were Natalie Chavez, Katie Davis, Faith Holman, Mya McDaniel, Alyssa Nunn, Alexes Ochoa and Sarah Scoggins.
Junior homecoming court included Keandra Hooper, Mia Lila, Stori Thomas and Kennedy Tinajero.
Sophomore homecoming court included Lom Bonilla, Enia Branch, Kelby Coutee and Izabella Morales
Freshman homecoming court included Savanna Durham, Libby Flores, Courtnee Morgan and Mattie Nicholson.
