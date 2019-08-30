The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope has almost sold out its first Believe in Hope Black Tie Gala from 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 7.
All tables have sold, and there is a limited supply of individual tickets left, organization founder Ashley Berry said. Individual tickets are $30 and sold online, but ticket sales will close tonight at midnight due to lack of space.
Guests should expect catered food, live music, a cake and dessert auction, a silent auction, bucket raffles and a dedication of honor to Billie Jean Johnson and Seth and Hannah Thompson.
The event is a multi-purposed one, Berry said.
“Yes, it’s the kick-off for the East Texas Alliance for Hope, but the Sunday after, which is Sept. 8, I celebrate five years of remission,” she said. “I’m just excited that God saw fit for me to be here after a crazy battle with cancer to now be able to give back.”
The newly formed organization assists individuals and families with “tangible hope” like utility bills, gas and parking vouchers, car note, insurance payments, groceries and more. The board was able to provide all school supplies and uniforms for one client’s children.
“The needs that I faced when I was sick are all needs that we’re taking care of for people now,” Berry said. “Those tangible resources that people need. I hope that everyone who’s there is coming to have a good time, to celebrate and to just acknowledge that this is a need that our community can definitely help with.”
In fact, community is what got Berry through her battle with cancer.
“I was so, so, so fortunate when I was sick to have a great community surround me,” she said. “My church — Timber Creek Church — was very there for me. My eighth-grade math teacher sent me money through one of my pastors at church. Wihtout those tangible resources that people were providing for me, Caiden (her son) and I wouldn’t have made it through such a hard time.
“I want to be that support that I received for my whole community and all of East Texas eventually.”
The East Texas Cancer Alliance currently services Deep East Texas, as presented by DETCOG, with an emphasis on Angelina County because that is where most of the funds the organization is receiving are coming from.
Berry said she would love to expand deeper into other counties in the future as time and funds allow.
To purchase tickets for the gala or to find more information about donating or applying for assistance, visit etxcancerallianceofhope.org.
“I know I’m competing with the Charlie Daniels Band who is also going to be here on Sept. 7,” she said. “For those people who are torn on a once in a lifetime experience going to see Charlie Daniels, they can go online and donate. We’re happy to share the stage that evening.”
