On a cold December morning, young students from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School gathered to reenact the Christmas story.
Kindergarteners started each act by telling the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
“Two thousand years ago, on a beautiful night, the stars were very bright and the music from the heavens was unusually joyful,” Layla Saxon said.
“It was time for God’s son to come into the world,” Blayke Bonds said.
“There was excitement in the air that had never been felt before,” Bella DeVera said.
The kindergarten classes then performed “The Stars Were Shining Bright” while dressed in yellow gowns and yellow cardboard star hats.
Afterward, Piper Poling and Noah Easley spoke about a little town of Bethlehem where Mary and her husband-to-be Joseph tried to find a room to stay for the night while Mary was pregnant, nearly ready to give birth.
“Joseph asked the innkeeper if they could stay in his inn,” Carter Vander Leest said.
“The innkeeper told them that there was no room, so Mary and Joseph found shelter in a stable,” Laney Ryan Gann said.
“Mary laid Jesus in a manger and all of the friendly beasts gathered around to welcome him,” Abigail Soverns said.
Then pre-K4 students dressed as cows, chickens, donkeys and sheep performed “The Friendly Beasts” before Victoria Wright and Barrett May spoke about shepherds who tended their sheep near the stable when an angel approached.
“But the angel said, ‘Do not be afraid. I have good news!’” Halley Shadden said.
“A savior, who is Christ the Lord, is born today in the city of David,” Maci Hightower said.
“Suddenly, the sky was full of angels praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest and, on earth, peace to men of goodwill,’” Aniston Hicks said.
Then pre-K4 students in white outfits and shiny yellow halos performed “The Angel Band” with posters and rhythm sticks.
“The shepherds hurried to Bethlehem where they found Mary and Joseph in the stable with Baby Jesus,” Chase Raney said.
The pre-K3 classes then performed “Away in a Manger” in sign language while dressed as shepherds in pastel colors.
“What a night! It changes everything,” John Todd said. “God’s greatest gift was given to all.”
“We want everyone, everywhere to know the wonderful story of Jesus,” Grace Murphy said.
Then all the students came together to perform a rendition of “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy” and “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”
Music teacher Karen Greer directed the program. She said the students have been working on this production since September.
“It’s a blessing to be able to do this program,” Greer said. “Reenacting the Christmas story helps them remember it because we often remember things better when we sing them.”
Some of the sixth-graders still remember acting in their primary school performance, and that is one of the reasons why the school does the same production every year, Greer said.
“I think it helps them remember and gives them a good experience, sharing it with others,” she said.
