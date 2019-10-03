Angelina College officials announced Wednesday the college has been chosen to take part in Texas Pathways.
The Texas Association of Community Colleges describes Texas Pathways as a “comprehensive, statewide five-year strategy to build capacity for Texas community colleges to implement structured academic and career pathways at scale,” according to TACC’s website.
AC President Michael Simon said the college has worked on career pathways for years now.
Texas Pathway is funded by an $11 million grant. Having been selected to participate in the program, AC will be one of many colleges to receive funding over a five-year period that will help the college implement career-guided pathways.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to align work the students do in secondary school with what they do at AC and also help them align with where they’re headed if they chose to transfer to a four-year institution and pursue a bachelor’s degree,” Simon said. “It really helps us appear as if we’re one system in Texas to help students, and that’s a good thing.”
AC has already laid the groundwork for career pathways for students and is getting ready with policies and other necessities. Going forward, AC will work toward communicating with students on the pathways opportunities.
“We are so pleased to continue the work associated with Texas Pathways, which will result in structured academic and career pathways for students at AC,” Simon said. “I deeply appreciate the diligence of faculty and staff working to adopt the pathways model at AC.”
Texas Pathways is based on the American Association of Community College Pathways Model and takes a systemwide approach for clearly designed and structured educational experiences based on a students’ selection of high school endorsements and entry into higher education. Texas Pathways Round Two is the next step for the pathways strategy to provide continued support for colleges.
“Texas is very fortunate to have a set of funding partners willing to invest in the important work of the community colleges,” said Cynthia Ferrell, Vice president of the Texas Success Center. “The Texas Success Center and our funding partners are impressed by the college commitment to design and implement pathways.
“We are excited to work with Angelina College as they continue to transform student experiences.”
