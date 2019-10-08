The murder trial of Andre Montrel Woods is set to begin this afternoon.
Opening arguments are set to begin at 1 p.m. today after the jury for the trial was selected on Monday.
Woods, 23, is the suspect in the May 18, 2018, shooting death of Ashleigh Elijah. The slaying occurred on Chester Street, where witnesses said Woods shot Elijah, his ex-girlfriend, twice during an argument.
Following the shooting, authorities took Elijah to a hospital where she was placed on life support so her organs could be made viable for donation before her death. Lufkin police arrested Woods the day of the shooting after searching for him for hours.
Attorneys John Reaves and Carter Meyers will represent Woods in the case, which will take place in state District Judge Paul White’s court. Assistant District Attorneys Ken Dies and Sandra Martin are prosecuting the case.
The case is scheduled through the rest of the week and will likely continue throughout next week, except for Monday, when the courthouse is closed for Columbus Day.
