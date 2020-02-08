Cedarrius Blake’s father and grandmother testified Friday in his sentencing trial.
Blake, 20, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Tresten Gray, 26, on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017. A jury is set to determine Blake’s sentence, which has a range of five to 99 years or life in prison. State District Judge Paul White is presiding over the case.
Ryan Deaton, Blake’s attorney, called his client’s father, Kendrick Taylor, to testify. Taylor described his son as a well-adjusted young man.
Previous testimony indicated Blake sold drugs, a habit Taylor said his son picked up from him. Taylor said he would often sell drugs in front of Blake when he was younger, before his son began to sell them in his teens.
Taylor also spoke about an instance in which he was arrested in front of his son years ago. LPD Officer Lonnie Dodd corroborated the incident in his testimony.
Taylor said that, from the outside, he thought Blake and Gray had a good relationship and that Blake loved her. He said he had no control over the age gap between the two. Previous testimony indicated Blake lied about his age to Gray, telling her he was 22.
Taylor said he hadn’t set a good example for his son and believed that if he hadn’t introduced him to drugs, then perhaps he wouldn’t have spent as much time with older people.
The day Gray died, Taylor said Blake wasn’t himself, and appeared sad. It wasn’t until later that he suspected his son may have been involved in her death. He said when Blake told him the full story his son was depressed and cried as he confessed.
Taylor and Blake’s mother later went to the sheriff’s office to turn in the gun used in the shooting and tell investigators what they had learned. Taylor suspected that Blake and Gray’s breakup and the subsequent slaying might have been the result of cheating.
Ken Dies, who is prosecuting the case along with Amber Bewley, asked if cheating is a reason to kill someone. Taylor said it isn’t.
Diane Wallace, Blake’s grandmother, also testified. She described him as a loving child and said she loved him even though he is guilty of the murder. A video of Blake in his youth was played for the court when he was at church.
Wallace noted a change occurred with Blake when he began to spend more time with Taylor, and said Blake didn’t come to visit her as often. She said Blake was on the right path when he visited her and her family.
One of Blake’s teachers, Carol Ponson, said she met Blake years before he entered her class and described him as a personable and well-behaved young man. He never caused trouble in her class and caught on quickly in lessons.
County jailer Tracy Brown said Blake has behaved well in the jail since his arrest.
The court went into recess after Wallace’s testimony.
