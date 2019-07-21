The City of Zavalla has filed a lawsuit against R&M Construction following damages city property sustained in July of 2018.
The lawsuit was filed to the Angelina County district clerk’s office. The city has considered this lawsuit since a manhole to the east of U.S. Highway 69 and west of Barge Road was damaged in Zavalla as R&M worked in the area, which required the city to expend resources to manage the problem, according to previous Lufkin Daily News reports.
“It clogged up one manhole and it cost us a lot of money to get pumping trucks to come out,” Zavalla Mayor Carlos Guzman said in a previous interview. “It cost about $20,000, in total, by the time we had to bring in three trucks that had to be constantly pumping out sewage. It was really a big mess. And then the labor we had to use.”
The city had to contact outside sources to help due to a lack of manpower.
R&M was performing a tree stump removal service in mid-July 2018, according to the lawsuit. On July 26, 2018, the city discovered a broken manhole cover in the area where R&M was working. The manhole was overflowing with water, sewage and debris.
Initial repairs to the manhole cost about $2,005.10. Later, on July 30, 2018, the city discovered the lift station in the area where R&M operated wasn’t pumping and needed to be replaced, which cost $18,381.28.
Overall, the city asserts R&M cost Zavalla $20,386.38 in damages, the lawsuit states, and asks for the same cost in damages, as well as payment for the cost of the suit, pre and post-judgment interest at the highest rate allowed by law and all further relief the city may be entitled at law or equity.
