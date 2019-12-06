The Volunteer Services Council of Lufkin is hosting a Santa’s Workshop to benefit residents at the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
“Santa’s Workshop is an opportunity for the community to support the holidays here at the facility,” said Lynn Hopper, community relations director. “We serve about 300 residents at Lufkin State Supported Living Center, and our goal is for each of the residents to have three wrapped gifts under the tree to open Christmas morning.”
Early records and photos show the community has been providing Christmas for residents since the very early years of the center, Hopper said. The joy of opening a gift and the surprise that awaits means a lot to the residents, she said.
“We really work hard with the staff who work with the residents to create meaningful wish lists so we can gift items to the individuals that will really be fun for them or something they need,” she said. “Just like when you and I get a gift, it means a lot to get something you’re interested in using or something you need.”
Community members can contact Hopper to become a “secret shopper” and buy gifts from a personalized wish list for a resident, or people can gift monetary donations or items based on the following list:
Sonicare Toothbrushes, DVDs, small portable DVD players, small boom boxes, music CDs, CD players, clock radios, MP3 players, talking photo albums, talking photo frames, recordable talking greeting cards, board games, music keyboards, wallets, watches, make-up bags, photo albums, art supplies, puzzles, gloves, scarves, umbrellas, Snuggies, purses, blankets, flashlights, electronic games, handheld games, light-up games, lock boxes, stationery, lotions, hats, house shoes, robes, clothing, digital photo frames and books.
The unwrapped gifts or monetary donations should be dropped off at the Community Relations building at House 525 on Circle Drive by Dec. 16.
If individuals want to do more, they can also sign up to distribute and deliver gifts at 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Hopper said she delivers every single year, and she loves it.
“When I came to work here, I was told about 30-40 people will come, and I was like, ‘How do we know they’re coming?’ She said, ‘It’s just amazing that people always show up,’” Hopper said.
“We encourage people to call ahead, and we do have people who plan ahead, but there are always people who show up that we’re not sure how they learned about us or what made them decide to make that a part of their evening, but we always have 30-40 people. To me, for people to come out at 9 at night at a very busy time in their lives to help us, it’s just kind of amazing.”
Some make it a family tradition, and some try it out for the first time, she said. Regardless, it means a lot to her and the residents, and it is evident how extremely supportive this community is, Hopper said.
For more information, contact hopper at 936-853-2759 or lynn.hopper@hhsc.state.tx.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.