Gloria Russell Children’s Ministry hosts an after-school Circle Club for hundreds of students across East Texas each year.
“We want to teach God’s word and how much God loves these students,” Circle Club coordinator Donna Jansen said. “We want them to know that they are loved.”
Circle Club is designed for kids in second through fifth grade. Every meeting starts with the pledge to the U.S. flag and the Bible, a verse with matching hand motions, a song and dance to “God’s Love Is like a Circle” and a prayer led by one of the students.
Eight-year-old Briley Walker and 9-year-old Joeseph Rodriguez said they loved everything about Circle Club at Slack Elementary School, especially the snacks.
“We learned that Jesus died on the cross for our sins, they buried him in the tomb, and after three days, God rose him again,” Joeseph said. “He wasn’t a ghost — he was a real live man.”
“I learned that the devil believed in Jesus, but he still did bad things,” Briley said. “And the first people God created was Adam and Eve.”
Nine-year-old Hannah Modisette said the best part of Circle Club was eating snacks and learning about God.
“Learning about God is fun, and it’s cool to pray with my friends,” Hannah said.
Gary and Pat Flowers serve as volunteers for the Slack Elementary School Circle Club. Gary said he has worked with kids for most of his life through things like Sunday School.
“I love kids; we have a great time together,” Gary said. “If you come one time, you’ll see what I’m talking about. The kids are just great.”
“Some of those kids never get a Bible or anything like that,” Pat said. “It’s important for them to get it somewhere else if they’re not going to get it at home.”
On Thursday, the students reviewed what they learned this semester, ate a pizza dinner and began playing a variety of Christmas games.
One game that seemed to capture the students’ attention was an outdoor snowball fight. As the students filed outside, they were surprised to find large “snowballs” made of cotton and a snow machine blowing soap bubbles that stuck on the students’ clothing and hair.
Slack Elementary School’s Circle Club has more than 80 kids registered with about 60 coming regularly. Through Circle Club, some students have told Jansen that they have become nicer and have paid more attention to their words.
There are currently 10 active Circle Club programs in East Texas, and twice as many campuses are waiting on volunteers to begin.
For information about volunteering, call 634-2582 or email grcm@windstream.net. All volunteers are screened and attend quarterly teacher training in Lufkin.
