Local children and county deputies shared a meal Thursday evening before this year’s Shop with a Cop benefit.
Shop with a Cop is an annual program that helps provide local children in need with Christmas gifts. Jana Thompson formed the program in 2015. She teamed up with a deputy and helped provide Christmas to two children. It has continually grown since.
This year, Shop With a Cop has seven sheriff’s deputies contributing to the cause and will help provide gifts and needs to 20 children. Thompson also said the deputies will have eight “elves” who will help them this year.
Participating children met with the deputies Thursday at the South Medford Chick-fil-A to share a meal before the upcoming benefit on Saturday. This year, deputies will walk the aisles in Walmart alongside children who will point out gifts they hope to receive for Christmas. A secret Santa will follow closely behind to pick up and purchase the chosen gifts for children.
Thompson’s brother, Sgt. Joe Williams, detective Sereena Collin and deputies Mark Guerra, Adam Herrington, Geoff Gordon, Michael Perez and Alan Aguilar helped make the event possible by volunteering.
Sheriff Greg Sanches also volunteered, as he has in prior years.
“Shop With is a Cop is a good program because of the interaction between the children and the officer,” Sanches said. “It lets the children and parents know that law enforcement care very much.”
Thompson was thankful to everyone who took part in this year’s benefit for helping to make it possible, including the deputies, donors and volunteers.
Patrick Cherry, Mary Henson and Lynn Bass with Walmart also helped to make the shopping portion of the benefit possible, and Valeria Oliveros, Aaron Bess, Byron Cryer, Julie Walker and Steven Hannah with Chick-fil-A helped to make the meal happen.
“We want to thank the deputies for giving their time,” she said. “We want to thank everyone in the community that made a donation, as well as Chick-fil-A for providing a meal for the kids and Walmart for putting booths out for us and taking up donations.”
