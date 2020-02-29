DIBOLL — The Texas Department of Agriculture recognized Diboll ISD as a “Best of the Bunch” district in the state Farm Fresh Challenge.
“Your commitment to teaching children about healthy lifestyles using Texas agriculture is honorable,” a letter from commissioner Sid Miller said. “Texas is a recognized leader in child nutrition because of your dedication to the challenge throughout the year. … Your district was one of the few that went above and beyond to achieve the Best of the Bunch recognition.”
The Farm Fresh Challenge invited school districts to integrate local producers in its menus and programming.
“Diboll ISD served more than three Texas foods representing three unique meal components each week of October,” nutrition director Kerri Sanford said. “Our efforts in choosing local products supports our local Texas economy and creates excitement around fresh, appealing meals.
“The Farm Fresh Challenge was a fun and engaging way for school nutrition professionals to bring local foods and learning activities to their students. Diboll ISD child nutrition staff is looking forward to future opportunities to serve and interact with its students.”
The challenge included three categories — eat local, teach local and be social. In the eat local category, DISD looked at its menu options and evaluated where it could include more local producers.
For the teach local category, the district ordered samples of the local producers they could choose from and brought them to the primary, elementary and intermediate campuses as a way to teach about the importance of supporting local businesses and help the students feel connected to the process, Sanford said.
“We found out that a lot of the kids, once they tried it, they realized they liked some of the fruits they hadn’t tried before,” Sanford said. “That was a big accomplishment there, just to get them to try something different.”
For the be social category, the district posted pictures and information about the Farm Fresh Challenge on its Facebook page.
“The program opened our eyes to how many Texas products we were using that we did not know — things like chips and bread and milk — things we were not concerned about before that now we realize we are buying Texas products,” Sanford said. “I think, going forward, we’ve held on to some of those Texas products throughout the school year.”
