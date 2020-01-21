The Dunbar High Alumni Association inducted Virginia Howard Thomas and Lester Mills into its Hall of Honor during Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations at Dunbar Primary School.
Inaugural committee member Johnnie Ross said the hall was created to remember past graduates Dunbar High School and Dunbar Junior High School who have impacted the community in great ways.
Thomas graduated Dunbar High School in 1962. She graduated from Tyler Beauty and Barber College with a cosmetology license, and she graduated from Angelina College with a certification in general business and an associate degree in management development.
She was highly involved in her church, community and civic organizations like Top Ladies of Distinction and NAACP. She was employed at a number of businesses and organizations around the community, most recently with the Pineywoods Community Academy Early College High School at Angelina College.
“Mrs. Thomas loves students,” Ross said. “Her mission is to try to help kids, educationally and spiritually to reach their maximum ability and be the absolute best person they can possibly be.”
Thomas was unable to accept the award in person because of her health, but her sister, Dorothy Allen Chimney, accepted the award on her behalf.
Mills graduated from Dunbar Junior High School and Lufkin High School in 1973. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting.
He graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy to become a state trooper in 1979 and was promoted a number of times until he became the assistant chief of the administration division of the chief of staff services.
He had seven managers and 240 employees under his direction and provided support services for all areas of the agency. During his career, Mills also became the first African American state trooper to ever be stationed in the Texas Panhandle.
“He retired from the chief position in August of 2008,” Ross said. “Lester credits the success he enjoyed in promoting high into the nation’s elite law enforcement agencies to his trust in God; being humble, trustworthy and firm; working hard; and having a strong desire to serve other.”
Mills thanked the committee for the honor, saying he didn’t quite identify with the honor because when he thinks of a hall of honor, he thinks of people who have set world records and things like that.
He said he is used to being the supportive person who is in the background, especially growing up with siblings in sports and lacking any athletic talent himself.
“Because of learning at an early age to be a support to the operation of everything, to be in the background, do the best you can, do the job that’s put out before you, I was able to move up and do the job every day I went to work,” Mills said. “I was able to accomplish more than I anticipated that I would.”
Years ago, his father told him to understand three things: you have to stand up to be seen, speak up to be heard and sit down to be appreciated.
