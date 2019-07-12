Sales tax allocations in Angelina County and Lufkin dropped in July compared to the prior year, according to data released Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $506,861 this period — down 16.14% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $3,739,671 — up 2.81%.
Lufkin will collect $1,169,553 this period — down 3.58% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $8,715,376 — up .18%.
Hudson, Diboll, Burke and Zavalla noticed an increase in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Huntington received less this month compared to a year ago.
Hudson will collect $29,026 — up 26.35% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $217,456 this period — up 19.24%.
Diboll will collect $44,930 this period — up 4.70% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $412,717 — up 17.97%.
Burke will collect $4,073 this period — up 10.81% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $27,195 — up 8.76%.
Zavalla will collect $7,688 this period — up 12.10% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $62,393 — down 6.32%.
Huntington will collect $23,706 this period — down 16.32% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $192,262 — down 9.55%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $513,788, down 4.55%; Jacksonville, $290,475, down 3.76%; Marshall, $718,788, down 5.32%; Longview, $2,671,459, down 4.15%; Texarkana, $1,264,744, down 11.98%; and Tyler, $1,264,743., up 1.08%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $156,812, down 3.19%; Houston County, $156,811, up 63.69%; Polk County, $207,540, up .57%; Sabine County, $35,824, up 18.25%; San Augustine County, $64,836, up 29.02%; San Jacinto County, $39,322, up .19%; and Tyler County, $52,116, down 13.21%.
In Texas, cities will collect $489.9 million, up .4% from last year, and counties will collect $47.6 million, up 2.3% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
