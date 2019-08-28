HUDSON — Hudson residents expressed their opinions and asked questions about the proposed Hudson Emergency Services District Tuesday night at a town hall meeting the Volunteer Fire Department held.
“This is our first town hall meeting and it’s just getting the word out,” Jeff Barker, president of HVFD, said.
The ESD is now being considered as part of the ballot for the May 2020 elections because Angelina County did not approve it in time for it to make the November ballot. The county would have had to have it approved by Aug. 19 to be placed on the November ballot.
Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about the tax increases, especially in light of the 7 cent per $100 valuation the county is proposing for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The ESD could raise taxes for Hudson residents and county residents surrounding the city by up to 10 cents per $100 valuation. That is not a 10% tax rate, Barker clarified in the meeting.
“I think we need to address as much as we can, but at the same time we have to be realistic,” Vernell Bonner, a Hudson resident in attendance, said.
“It could be a blessing in disguise that they didn’t get on the ballot in November because of the county’s 7-cent increase that’s coming up.”
Bonner is a longtime resident and generally in support of the ESD. However, she thinks it needs to be done in a common sense manner that also takes into consideration the number of people in Hudson living on a fixed income.
Hudson resident Jon Estes is neutral on the topic, but was looking for more information, he said. Estes said the fire department needs to focus on providing more information to the public about what the ESD is, who it impacts and how it impacts them.
“I think an ESD is important, but once we can see the guidelines and what their focus is and the five- and 10-year plan — what we can expect to see down the road — then we’ll go from there,” he said.
“But the community needs to be aware. … I think everyone should have a voice, even landowners who don’t live in the school district should have a voice.”
The ESD would create a taxable district that covers essentially the same group that Hudson ISD covers. That group alone would determine whether the ESD exists in the coming elections.
A board would be created by the Angelina County commissioners, and while one member on the board can be from the HVFD, it is not required, Caleb Ramsey, with HVFD, said. That board would then contract with the HVFD for fire services and approve a budget for them based on a tax rate, Barker said.
They wouldn’t necessarily support a 10 cents per $100 valuation tax rate, but could go for any number less than that, Barker said.
They would supply fire, Advanced Life Support — the support given by paramedics before an ambulance arrives — rescue and HazMat, Barker said. They would still use Lufkin ambulance services and request assistance on fires where needed.
However, an ESD would increase the funding the department can budget with. The department currently depends on donations, grants and assistance from the county and city. It conducts three large fundraisers over the year and is largely known for the haunted house they run each fall.
The money would be used to have a few full-time positions, build new firehouses to improve the Insurance Service Office rating and purchase newer equipment for the volunteers to ensure their safety.
“We are learning about it right along with the citizens,” Chris Smith, with HVFD, said. “We’re willing to step up to the next step. Our area has grown, it’s expanded. We want that fire protection to be at the same level. We want to grow with them.”
The department is open to any other ideas, Smith said. They are no fonder of the idea of raising taxes as the tax base is, because they’ll all be taxed too, he said. So if anyone were to propose a viable alternative, they’d listen.
The department will continue to hold meetings intermittently over the next few months but have not yet listed the next date.
