DIBOLL — Diboll High School has more than 20 students advancing to the state Technology Student Association competition in more than 10 different categories. This is the first time the school has participated in the program.
Sponsor Melinda Brasuell said she was involved in TSA at her previous school and thought it so valuable to her students that she wanted to bring it to Diboll.
“I’ve taken as many as like 43 junior high kids to nationals,” Brasuell said. “I really love engineering, even though I’m a culinary teacher. This is not a culinary event. This is not family consumer science and this is not FCCLA. We are pure engineering; we do not have an engineering program here. But all engineering is, is solving a problem.”
The regional competition in Longview included Carthage, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Chapel Hill, Hawkins, San Augustine, Longview, Panola and more. The students will compete against 4,000 others at the state competition and 8,000 if they make it to nationals.
The competition consists of many different categories. The Diboll students entered into several categories including debate, biotech design, fashion design, game design, photographic tech, graphic solutions and more.
“I thought it was going to be easy and smooth, but it was actually challenging,” junior Chrisian Hernandez said.
Christian and freshman Abi Martinez, Emily Chambers and Taylor Smith were on a board game design team. They said there was a lot that went into the game-designing process.
The students had to come up with a board game from scratch. They had to build the rules, the box, the board, the cards, the artwork — you name it.
“It has a bunch of sticky notes with what we’re going to improve before state,” Abi said. “We put in many hours to accomplish this board game, aside from all of our school work and leaving for work, we were able to create something good.”
“We learned how to work as a team and how to manage our time,” Emily said.
The students said they enjoyed working together on the tasks, and they are excited for state.
“We were not as prepared as we wanted to be, and we were still designing things on the bus,” junior Mario Gonzalez said. “It gave us a lot of anxiety.”
“Especially every third time we pricked our fingers,” sophomore Bruce Thompson said.
Mario, Bruce, sophomore Brianna Castro and sophomore Leonard Carreon were on the fashion design team. They had to design and create futuristic formal wear themselves.
“We had to research about the garments we had to make, the materials we used,” Mario said. “We made a fabric out of trash bags. We ironed them together to infuse them into a fabric we could use for one of the garments.”
The students said fashion design was new to them, but Mario said it was a way for him to connect with his mother and grandmother, who love fashion design.
“I liked how we all worked as a team to get stuff done,” Leonardo said. “There were parts where we were stuck, but we did what we had to do.”
“TSA opened up a whole new world for me,” Brianna said. “I wasn’t really tech savvy, and I wasn’t really involved with technology, but we involved circuits in our garments, so I did that. At first it was a struggle and I kept getting frustrated, but when I figured out how to do it, it literally opened up a light bulb for me.”
Leonardo and sophomore Aracely Gonzalez were on the biotech team. Aracely said biotech opened up a lot of things for them in the category “a problem in sports medicine.”
“We learned how to study and make portfolios together, plan research and make it connect, and it was actually really fun,” Aracely said.
Sophomore Brice Munoz participated in debate. He said the experience was challenging because the topic was “Explain how technology affects smaller children.”
“I had to give the pros, but there are more cons to that topic than there are pros, so it was harder for me,” Brice said.
He said he went in confident but didn’t think he was going to make it. When he found out that he did make it, he felt reassured, he said.
The students said they have so many things they want to work on for the state competition to step it up to the next level. Brasuell said they follow the engineering design process — ask, imagine, plan, create, improve.
“Now we’re in improve,” Brasuell said. “I think one thing the kids have realized is the project’s never done. There’s always, always a way to improve it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.