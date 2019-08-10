Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches formally has kicked off his campaign for reelection.
Scores attended the launch of Sanches’ campaign at Mr. Ray’s Thursday evening. Other county sheriffs, Angelina College Police Chief Doug Conn and more spoke in support of Sanches during the event before he spoke about the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s jail.
“I want to thank the citizens of Angelina County for their strong support last night,” Sanches said after the event. “Also want to thank the six sheriffs and Chief Conn for their support last night. I am proud to serve the citizens and look forward to serving in the future.”
Sanches first took office in 2013 after winning the sheriff’s election the year before. Having completed his second term, he is now seeking a third.
Born and raised in the county, Sanches graduated from Hudson High School in 1983 and attended the Texas Department of Public Safety’s recruit school in Austin. He first served in Highway Patrol in Conroe for a year before transferring to Livingston for three years.
In 1987, he worked at the highway patrol service in Lufkin, then was chosen to be the safety education officer in 1990, a position he held until his retirement from DPS in December of 2011.
At this time, candidates can only announce their intention to run for office. The first day for candidates to file for the 2020 primary election is Nov. 9, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. The deadline for a candidate to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
