City engineering services director Kevin Gee presented the Capital Improvements Plan — a detailed look into improvements suggested for the city that includes the creation of First Street Plaza — to the Lufkin City Council on Tuesday.
The city hopes to issue a $5.2 million bond to cover nine projects in 2020, one of which is the proposed $500,000 plaza between Shepherd and Lufkin avenues that will create a gathering area for pedestrians.
The city hopes to include outdoor seating, shaded areas, planters and a public restroom. The roadway would be converted to stone pavers and will have removable blockades that can be taken down to allow food trucks or other vendors to get in, Gee said.
Using recommendations from the 2018 Comprehensive Plan and those garnered by public forums and town hall meetings, the city determined what goals they hope to accomplish in the next seven years, including bicycle lanes, more sidewalks, a $1.35 million renovation of Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, and a road extension to ease congestion at the intersection of College Drive and the loop.
No action was asked for or given on this issue at Tuesday’s meeting but the council expects to bring it up two more times — once for council members to discuss and make comments on it and another time for members to vote, city manager Keith Wright said. The council will offer time for public comment at the start of both meetings.
“Some of it we were already thinking about, but what we’re trying to do is respond to the citizen input we received in multiple town hall meetings, multiple ward meetings, and that were added to the comprehensive plan,” Wright said. “We’re listening, we’re paying attention and we want (the public) to know that.”
He said many of the projects relate totally to input from citizens.
The city hopes to issue three bonds — in 2020, 2022 and 2024 — to pay for the plans they’re deliberating.
The city will have to use the debt service fund balance — which sits at about $2 million, Wright said — to cover a shortfall in the first three years. However, they expect that current bond payments will decrease in the next three years, which means that the city won’t have to raise taxes to pay for these bonds, Wright said.
“What we’re saying is that we’re going to be paying more in debt than what we’re bringing in at that time, but we’re going to grow our way out of that in three years,” Wright said.
In 2020, the city hopes to issue a bond of $5,205,000 to cover nine projects. This includes $150,000 for bond issuance costs — like closing costs and other fees associated with issuing a debt, city director of finance Belinda Melancon said — at a 4.5% coupon (the interest rate for each principal payment).
■ The first project is the renovation of the Armory in Lufkin for $1.19 million. The renovation would change the facility to a regional training center for fire and police and an emergency management operations center, Gee said. The floor plan would remain the same, but it would receive updates to the rooms to create office space, classrooms, modulation training rooms and a weights room. There will be a new roof, flooring and facade, among other updates.
■ The second project is the Lufkin Parks & Recreation building. Much of this has already been completed and they are using the sale of two buildings the city owns to cover as much of the cost as they can. They already sold the old Parks & Recreation building, which is one of the two. The cost will be $725,000 minus what they sell the second building for.
■ The third is to create bicycle lanes from the north loop down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Abney Avenue and on Pershing Avenue and Feagin Drive to College Drive all the way to U.S. Highway 59. This is primarily restriping the roadways, Gee said. They estimate the cost at $360,000.
■ The fourth project is to create First Street Plaza for $500,000.
■ The fifth project is to purchase a fire pumper truck for Fire Station 3 for $710,000.
■ The sixth is to create covered bus stops at various locations along the Brazos Transit routes for $160,000.
■ The seventh is to build a granite walking trail around Jones Park and a bridge crossing Jones Lake for $370,000.
■ The eighth is to build more sidewalks through town for $750,000. They are looking at where they could add sidewalks to connect already existing sidewalks with park and school areas, Gee said.
■ The ninth is to build a streetscape on Frank Avenue in the downtown area with raised medians that allow for left turns where needed for $290,000.
In 2022, the city hopes to issue a bond of $7,775,000 to cover five projects. This includes $195,000 for bond issuance costs at a 5% coupon.
■ The first is to extend Whitehouse Drive across College Drive to Southwood Drive to ease congestion at the loop intersection to the north for $2.45 million.
■ The second is to reconstruct Wilson Avenue and replace the utilities in that area for $1.82 million.
■ The third is to do streetscaping along First Street between Frank and Paul avenues for $930,000.
■ The fourth is to extend the streetscape along Frank Avenue through the medical district with the Texas Department of Transportation for $580,000.
■ The fifth is to extend Tulane Drive from the creek on Tulane to Brentwood Drive, including the addition of utilities, for $1.8 million.
In 2024, the city hopes to issue a bond of $7,550,000 to cover two projects. This includes $190,000 for bond issuance costs at a 5% coupon.
■ The first is to renovate Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter for $1.35 million. The shelter is 21 years old, and the wear and tear from having animals and constantly needing to heavily sanitize the building has contributed to the building’s degradation as they expected, Gee said.
City officials said they hope to expand the air conditioning to more of the building and to make it a better environment for the animals and those wishing to adopt them.
■ The second is to renovate and expand Morris Frank Park for $6.15 million. Lufkin ISD currently owns the baseball and softball fields at the park and this could include purchasing that land. They’d also look at placing more soccer fields and paved sidewalks throughout the park.
In other business, the council also approved:
■ The purchase of various new vehicles for various city departments.
■ New appointments to the Kurth Memorial Library Board.
On second reading:
■ A zone change for 2803 and 3107 Ellen Trout Drive/Loop 287 to “Heavy Manufacturing.”
■ A $5,815 grant from the Lufkin Association of Realtors for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ A $32,684.46 grant from the Office of the Governor State Homeland Security Program through the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ A $10,167 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Lufkin Police Department.
■ The $4,860.72 from the 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership funding.
