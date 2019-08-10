Sales tax allocations in Angelina County and Lufkin increased in August compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report taxes monthly and on sales made in April, May and June for quarterly filers.
Angelina County will collect $601,257 this period — up 13.74% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $4,446,294 — up 4.17%.
Lufkin will collect $1,388,609 this period — up 4.39% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $10,103,985 — up .74%.
Hudson and Zavalla noticed an increase in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Huntington, Diboll and Burke received less this month compared to a year ago. However, year-to-date allocations for Diboll and Burke have increased.
Hudson will collect $37,100 — up 7.99% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $254,557 this period — up 17.46%.
Zavalla will collect $15,372 this period — up 18.68% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $77,765 — down 2.25%.
Huntington will collect $38,842 this period — down 4.88% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $231,104 — down 8.80%.
Diboll will collect $49,090 this period — down 20.58% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $461,807 — up 12.18%.
Burke will collect $3,917 this period — down 18.65% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $31,112 — up 4.33%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $583,884, up 5.6%; Jacksonville, $343,156, down 3.34%; Marshall, $826,380, down 8.27%; Longview, $3,229,487, up 2.4%; Texarkana,$1,515,057, up .08%; and Tyler, $3,997,169, down .66%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County,$179,657, up .07%; Houston County, $170,278, up 64.91%; Polk County, $239,593, up 2.04%; Sabine County, $45,693, up 15.93%; San Augustine County, $65,346, down 23.89%; San Jacinto County, $49,150, up 5.54%; and Tyler County, $67,981, up 11.35%.
In Texas, cities will collect $567.8 million, up 3.8% from last year, and counties will collect $53.7 million, up 3.4% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.