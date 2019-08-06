Alycia Bowling was one of 260 nationwide who attended a professional development conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2019 Belfer National Conference over the summer.
Bowling is a former social studies teacher at Lufkin High School. She is now pursuing her master’s degree at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, with plans to later get her Ph.D. She said her dream is to become a public historian.
“I was accepted into the conference while still on track to keep teaching and realized it was one of those now or never things,” she said. “I loved being a teacher and educating, but I wanted to move up and do more education with the general population, not just school-aged kids.”
The three-day conference in Washington, D.C., offered teachers a look into the Holocaust from a different than normal perspective and allowed them to humanize the statistics, Bowling said.
They were able to spend special alone time with each of the exhibits and to come together to unpack what they learned and create ways to educate people on the realities of the Holocaust, she said. Currently, the museum is exhibiting “Americans and the Holocaust,” which explores the American response to Nazism, war and genocide.
“It was really an invaluable experience, not just for an educator, but for anyone, anywhere,” she said. “Especially with the hatred running rampant now, it’s relevant.”
She said what hit home most for her was a quote by Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor, founder of the museum, Nobel Peace Prize winner, author and historian, among other things.
“Oh, I don’t believe there are answers. There are no answers. And this museum is not an answer; it is a question mark. If there is a response, it is a response in responsibility,” he said at the dedication ceremonies for the museum on April 22, 1993.
Bowling said she plans to connect the friends she made as a teacher with the many resources the museum offers for free to the public and teachers. It’s important to humanize what happened, put faces to statistics and balance the graphic nature of the historic event, she said.
“It’s incredible, emotionally exhausting and can be overwhelming,” she said.
She believes the information also will help her move forward as a historian, especially having been given insight to the methodology of the collection.
And she recommends anyone, whether a teacher or not, invest time into the museum.
“This museum is for educators and lifelong learners,” Bowling said. “That’s the point of the museum — to move forward, stop genocide and educate people.”
