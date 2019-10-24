Hundreds of aspiring runners from kindergarten to fifth-grade stretched their legs during the annual Run of the Panthers.
Fifth-grader Grant Stafford won first in the fourth- and fifth-grade boys division and with a time of 6 minutes and 30 seconds, breaking the record set by Isaiah Rojo in 2014.
“This is my last year, so it’s great,” Grant said. “This is one of the best things in school.”
Running is fun for Grant, and he even won his kindergarten race with only one shoe. Grant’s dad and P.E. coach for Brookhollow Elementary School, Brooke Stafford, said he now holds the record for kindergarten through first-grade boys and the fourth- and fifth-grade boys, but his best friend, Coulson Boyd, snuck a win for the second- and third-grade boys division record, beating Grant by three-tenths of a second.
“If there was anyone who Grant would give it to, it would be Coulson,” Brooke Stafford said, chuckling.
Nine-year-old Kortney Hamilton took first place in the second- and third-grade boys division. He said he likes running, and he likes the Run of the Panthers because it helps him get better.
“It helps me not get tired and get faster,” he said.
Eleven-year-old Shanti Rojo won first in the fourth- and fifth-grade girls division. She said she likes running because it’s a good workout and it feels good.
“It was hard-ish, but it was fun at the same time,” she said.
Girls Coordinator Jerri Kay Boyd said Run of the Panthers is a fun event to promote camaraderie and physical fitness.
“We want to promote community wellness with our youngsters because it truly starts with the youth,” Boyd said. “And it’s just fun. It’s one time for us as a P.E. district to get out together. This is our field trip.”
Groups of high school students, including the LHS cheer team, came out to cheer on the young runners. Juniors Kimya Hageon and Tameiah Lewis said they loved being able to support the younger kids.
“It’s fascinating how kids so young can run so good,” Kimya said.
“I was like, you got it! Push!” Tameiah said.
“One of them fell, and I just picked her up and said, you got it!” Kimya said.
Shontay Green and Winnie Dove and “GranGran” Arie Lee Whitaker came out to see their kids 9-year-olds Jamien Windom and Tavien Benjamin race. They said the kids were so excited to compete, they couldn’t stop talking about it the night before.
“This is awesome, to see the kids running,” Dove said. “To me, it’s good because it opens them up and gets them ready for their future.”
“That gives them motivation — somebody supporting them,” Whitaker said.
“I like when everyone comes together for the kids,” Green said. “It’s all about the kids.”
First- through third-place winners include:
Boys kindergarten and first-grade division: first — Karson McCollum from Kurth Elementary School, 8:29.9; second — Jaydence Doggett from Kurth, 8:31.4; third — Rylie Fernandez from Burley Primary School, 8:50.3.
Girls kindergarten and first-grade division: first — Eva Kissinger from Herty Primary School, 8:44.4; second — Jasity Tapia from Herty, 8:44.4; third — Ximena Bucio from Burley, 9:34.8.
Boys second- and third-grade division: first — KJ Hammilton from Brookhollow Elementary School, 7:07.6; second — Karsen Henderson from Brookhollow, 7:33.2; third — Ismael Rivera from Slack Elementary School, 7:35.9.
Girls second- and third-grade division: first — Leahi Hale from Anderson Elementary School, 8:12.4; second — Kendallyn Gilder from Anderson, 8:31.5; third — Allyson Neanador from Slack, 8:32.2.
Boys fourth- and fifth-grade division: first — Grant Stafford from Brookhollow, 6:30.8; second — Daniel Lanigan from Brandon Elementary School, 6:44.5; third — Devante Tolliver from Brookhollow, 6:56.4.
Girls fourth- and fifth-grade division: first — Shanti Rojo from Anderson, 7:22.8; second — Ashia Wiley from Brookhollow, 7:53.5; third — Ariauna Soria from Brandon, 8:07.5.
