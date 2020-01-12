Sales tax allocations dropped in both Lufkin and Angelina County for January compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the state comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report taxes monthly. Because this is the first payment of the year, year-to-date and period collection amounts are the same.
Angelina County will collect $503,366 this period — down 8.21% from last year’s payment.
Lufkin will collect $1,199,557 this period — down 3.07% from last year’s payment.
Huntington and Zavalla saw increases in allocations this month compared to a year ago. Diboll, Hudson and Burke all saw decreases.
Huntington will collect $22,205 this period — up 6.55% from last year’s payment.
Zavalla will collect $7,333 this period — up 26.29% from last year’s payment.
Diboll will collect $35,155 this period — down 35.58% from last year’s payment.
Hudson will collect $23,492 — down 6.58% from last year’s payment.
Burke will collect $3,239 this period — down 8.88% from last year’s payment.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $526,373, down 2.53%; Jacksonville, $282,856, up 1.85%; Marshall, $615,793, down 10.90%; Longview, $2,746,134, up 4.62%; Texarkana, $1,247,976, down 3.42%; and Tyler, $3,416,592, down 6.09%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $157,010, down 4.82%; Houston County, $108,223, up 1.96%; Polk County, $208,881, up 10.20%; Sabine County, $36,396, up 43.23%; San Augustine County, $51,679, down 48.02%; San Jacinto County, $46,889, up 29.39%; and Tyler County, $55,971, down 11.15%.
In Texas, cities will collect $488.7 million, up 3.9% from last year, and counties will collect $47.7 million, up 2.2% from last year. The allocations consist of the city’s and county’s part of the state’s 8.25 percent sales tax.
Local entities, cities, counties and hospitals and special districts within a county can claim up to a total of 2.5 percent of that levy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.