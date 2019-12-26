After the buzz of Christmas fades, there is one thing most households in East Texas will have in common — piles of trash.
Angelina Beautiful/Clean is encouraging homeowners to recycle what they can, starting with packaging from online orders.
“Our initiative starts with packaging with anyone who’s got boxes that they’re throwing away from online orders or any type of packaging,” AB/C executive director Jennifer LaCorte said.
The next initiative starts today, right after Christmas, encouraging people to recycle live Christmas trees and wreaths. The city of Lufkin will take them for free and recycle them into mulch in local parks and other parts of the city.
“If they live inside the city limits, they can put it in the same place they would put their normal recycling bin,” LaCorte said. “If they live outside the city limits, they can drop it off in the same place they would drop off their normal recycling. They’ll have an extra bin out there that’s just for the trees.”
AB/C has also partnered with the American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 to collect greeting cards to be repurposed for soldiers.
“We take used greeting cards, and we cut the pictures off the front and use cardstock and make used cards. Then we send the cards to our troops overseas in our Because We Care troop support packages and to the VA hospital in Houston,” ALA president Rita Redd said.
The greeting card repurposing started around 2007 when the Auxiliary was told by troops that they needed to find good greeting cards to send their family members because they “don’t have a Hallmark store around the corner.”
They also will be collecting plastic bags to recycle and create “plarn.”
“Plarn is plastic yarn that will be crocheted into sleep mats and pillows for our homeless citizens who live in our county,” LaCorte said. “Not only does it provide a little bit of comfort, but it’s also weatherproof.”
The initiatives will culminate into a service day from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Chamber Community Room with trash pickup, upcycling greeting cards and repurposing plastic bags.
“These are different ways to repurpose and think of what waste actually is and the different ways we can divert from the landfill,” LaCorte said. “We’re thinking about a lot of things we’re gifting people this time of year. This is a different way we can give.
“It’s not just about giving things; it’s about giving time. There’s a way people can give of their service of themselves to get out there and be part of their community.”
Redd encouraged the public to come out to the service day and help.
“(Jennifer’s) office and our little storage room are both full of cards, but we need people to come out on Jan. 11 and repurpose them,” Redd said. “It’s wonderful. We just generally don’t have enough participation. People are too busy doing other things they probably wouldn’t be able to do if it wasn’t for our veterans.”
